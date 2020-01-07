Airstrikes hit Iran-aligned militia positions in eastern Syria

Iran-aligned militia bases near the eastern Syrian city of Albukamal on Monday, which is located on the Syrian-Iraqi border.



Syrian local news network Deir Ezzor 24 reported that loud explosions were heard near the village of Salihiyah, which is close to Albukamal, and in the surrounding desert.

The website said there was no information regarding casualties.

Iran-aligned militias also vacated their positions in Albukamal on Tuesday to avoid being targeted by airstrikes.

Airstrikes by the US on facilities belonging to the Hezbollah Brigades militia on the Syrian-Iraqi border killed 25 fighters on 29 December. Israel has also previously bombed Iranian-aligned militias in Syria.

Following violent protests by Hezbollah Brigades at the US embassy in Baghdad, the US killed Qasem Soleimani, a commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), who has been described as the "architect" of Syria's conflict.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against the US for Soleimani's killing.



The Syrian Euphrates Post website said that the IRGC has fortified other positions further away from the Iraqi border, around Deir az-Zour.