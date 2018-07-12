July 12, 2018 Updated 16:58 GMT

The New Arab Logo

Homepage : News
Breaking News
Homepage : News : Saudi preacher arrested, days after releasing book blasting royal family
Saudi preacher arrested, days after releasing book blasting royal family Open in fullscreen

The New Arab & agencies

Saudi preacher arrested, days after releasing book blasting royal family

Safar al-Halawi was detained on Thursday [Twitter]

Date of publication: 12 July, 2018

Share this page:

  • 0

  • twitter
Safar al-Hawali and his three sons were detained days after his book 'Muslims and Western Civilisation' was released, prompting fears of a fresh crackdown on dissent.

Tags:

Saudi Arabia, Safar al-Halawi, crackdown
Saudi authorities arrested prominent preacher Safar al-Hawali on Thursday, just days after he published a book challenging the kingdom's foreign policy.

The book, titled Muslims and Western Civilisation, criticised Saudi Arabia's rapprochement with the US, the UAE and President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi's Egypt. 

Three of Hawali's sons - Abdul Rahman, Abdullah and Ibrahim - were also detained. 

Abdul Rahman and Abdullah were reportedly taken into custody while attending a family wedding in the southwestern Baha region on Wednesday. Hawali and his son Ibrahim, meanwhile, were detained on Thursday morning. 

Hawali rose to prominence in 1990 as the leader of the Sahwah movement, a form of Qutbism named after Sayyid Qutb, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood. The movement opposes the presence of US troops on Muslim lands.

Hawali was previously detained in the 1990s for distributing tapes calling on followers to overthrow the ruling al-Saud family. 

An October 2004 petition to the UN signed by 2,500 Muslim intellectuals named Hawali as a "theologian of terror".

Halawi is reportedly ill with a blood clot and broken pelvis, according to the Prisoners of Conscience Twitter account that covers Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has launched a crackdown on dissent since the 2011 uprisings across the Middle East. The kingdom classifies the Muslim Brotherhood as a "terrorist" group.

Agencies contributed to this report. 

Follow us on Twitter: @The_NewArab

The New ArabComments

Most Popular

Most Popular

    Banner
    Banner
    Banner
    Loading Loading Next Article...
    Read More
    About
    Follow Us
    All rights reserved 2018 Terms of usePrivacy Policy

    Sign up to get this in your inbox every week

    X

    Sign up to get this in your inbox every week

    X

    Want to keep up to date with

    the latest news from the Middle East?

    Subscribe to our newsletter today!

    Iraq Report
    Egypt Report
    X